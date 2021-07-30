Trial run of Pune Metro held today

The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MahaMetro) on Friday conducted the first trial run of the Pune Metro on the Vanaz-Ramwadi route. Maharashtra Metro Rail ( Maha-Metro), which is executing this project, held the trial on the Vanaz to Ideal Colony route in the presence of deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar.

MahaMetro’s managing director Brijesh Dixit said, “We are planning Metro operations between Vanaz and Garware College by October or November.”

Pawar said, “There is lot of enthusiasm about the Metro. To avoid crowds, considering Covid restrictions, we flagged off the Metro early Friday at 7am.”

The MahaMetro is executing the Pune Metro rail project, which has two corridors - one from Vanaz to Ramwadi, which is an elevated line, and the other from Pimpri Chinchwad to Swargate, which is elevated till the Agriculture College in Shivajinagar and underground after that.

With inputs from agencies