Trio booked for trying to open bank accounts with fake docs

MUMBAI: One man and two women were booked for submitting fake documents to open bank accounts. The incident came to light when a bank clerk, while identifying their documents, realised they were fake and reported them to the police.

According to the complainant, Ulhas Jadhav, the main accused, Sayyed Shah Alam, 45, had first gone to the bank on September 14 to submit his documents along with an application to open a savings bank account in the Sakinaka branch of Canara Bank. Jadhav remembered the same person had come to open an account a month ago as well.

“I screened the documents he gave, and the picture on the Aadhar card did not match him. Then, I checked his name and other details in our system. The number on the Aadhar card matched another closed account from our Delhi branch,” Jadhav said in his statement to the police.

Alam had also brought two women, Rumana Sheikh, 36, and Tabassum Sheikh, 36, to open their savings accounts. One of their Aadhar cards had a picture of a woman wearing a bindi and with vermilion in her hair parting. “I asked her if she was a Hindu before. She couldn’t give a proper answer. On further pressing, she confessed it was not her in the picture,” said Jadhav.

During the interrogation, it came to light that Alam had told them that he would help them open bank accounts despite not having any identification documents.

“He had first taken them to their local branch in Mumbra where the officials said the process would take more than eight days. Therefore, he brought them to the city as this branch would complete the process in three working days,” said a police officer Sakinaka police.

He also said that several fake Aadhar cards had been retrieved from Alam.

The accused have been booked under sections 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), 471 (using a forged document as real), and 511 (attempt to commit offence) of the Indian Penal Code. While Alam is remanded in police custody, the two women have been let off on a warning.

