Triton Hydro car plant could come up in Maha

Published on Dec 08, 2022 11:16 PM IST

Mumbai The state government on Thursday had discussions with Triton to manufacture hydrogen car production in the state

Mumbai, India - July 05, 2022: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde addresses the media during a press conference at BMC Disaster Management Department, BMC Headquarters, in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, July 05, 2022. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent

Mumbai The state government on Thursday had discussions with Triton to manufacture hydrogen car production in the state. A press release issued by the state government said that chief minister Eknath Shinde met Triton Electric vehicles founder and chief executive officer Himanshu Patel at his residence Varsha bungalow at Malabar hill. Shinde has suggested that the plant can come up at Pune, or AURIC city in Aurangabad or Nagpur.

The release described the talks as successful and a MoU will be signed in January 2023 in Davos. This will be the first project to manufacture hydrogen cars in the country, the release said.

Industries minister Uday Samant, was also present in the meeting, said the state will provide all aid for this plant. In the meeting, Shinde said that vehicles that operate on hydrogen are better than electric vehicles and cheaper than CNG and electric vehicles.

If the plant comes, then many other allied industries will also come with the main plant.

