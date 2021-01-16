IND USA
TRP scam: Ex-CEO of BARC hospitalised
mumbai news

TRP scam: Ex-CEO of BARC hospitalised

Dasgupta, a diabetic, was rushed to the hospital from the Taloja Central Prison in Navi Mumbai in the early hours of Saturday after his blood sugar levels went up on Friday midnight.
PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 03:04 PM IST
Partho Dasgupta, the former chief executive officer of BARC India, was arrested in the alleged TRP rigging scam by crime branch of the Mumbai Police on December 24 last year.(Bhushan Koyande/ HT Photo)

Former CEO of ratings agency BARC, Partho Dasgupta, who was arrested in the alleged fake Television Ratings Point (TRP) case, has been admitted in the ICU of state-run JJ hospital in central Mumbai, an official said on Saturday.

Dasgupta was admitted to the ICU of JJ hospital and is on Oxygen support, he said.

Dasgupta was arrested in the alleged TRP rigging scam by crime branch of the Mumbai Police on December 24 last year.

A Mumbai court had earlier this month rejected the bail plea of Dasgupta, stating that he played a vital role in the scam.

The Mumbai Police had earlier told the court that Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami had allegedly bribed Dasgupta with "lakhs of rupees" to ramp up the news channels viewership.

Topics
broadcast audience research council trp scam
