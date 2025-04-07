Fadnavis and Shinde: Truce or ceasefire?

Several Shiv Sena ministers heaved a sigh of relief after clear indications of a truce between chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde. In the past few weeks, there have not a single probe announced or stay ordered by Fadnavis on decisions of the Shinde-led previous government. A circular was also issued on March 18 restoring the system that was in effect since 2023 to route the files on policy decisions through both the deputy chief ministers before putting them before the chief minister for final approval.

Several Shiv Sena ministers are relieved that the ‘cold war’ has ended as they had to do a balancing act between their boss (Shinde) and the head of government (Fadnavis). “You can’t get your major decisions cleared in the government without the formal or informal nod of the chief minister. It was difficult for us to get the same when the two bosses were not on amicable terms,” said a Sena minister and a close aide of Shinde. Some of Shinde’s ministers were on good terms with Fadnavis since 2014 when he was heading the BJP-Sena government. Some in the BJP are surprised as they had expected Fadnavis to clip Shinde’s wings but they also know that the top leadership in Delhi is still happy with Shinde and that Fadnavis wants peace in the government. Most ministers in both the camps, however, are not sure if this truce is long-lasting or just a ceasefire.

Ajitdada’s damage control mission

While Shinde is busy with his own problems, another deputy chief minister and state finance minister Ajit Pawar seems to be dealing with his own. As it is things are not looking good for the state’s finances with the latest data shows government’s revenue in 2024-25 is short by more than ₹20,000 crore. To add to this, his ministers are ensuring that he has more to deal with. On Wednesday, he visited Beed where the ruling Mahayuti alliance is on the backfoot over sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh murder case and alleged involvement of former minister Dhananjay Munde’s close aide Walmik Karad in the same. As guardian minister, he held a meeting and told the administration that he would put an end to the wrong precedents set there. He also had a meeting with party workers where he said leaders should not recruit people with a criminal background. Two days later, agriculture minister Manikrao Kokate struck again, this time with a controversial remark on farmers’ loan waivers. Party leaders said Pawar asked Kokate to apologise immediately. He also made his unhappiness known on Saturday itself when he publicly said all his colleagues should watch their words. Running a party is not a walk in the park, Ajitdada must have realised now, quip his former colleagues in NCP (SP).

Munde’s fashion faux pas

During Ajit Pawar’s visit to Beed, NCP’s face in the district, Dhananjay Munde was conspicuous by his absence. Speaking to mediapersons, Pawar said Munde was unwell and hence was in Mumbai. Much to the embarrassment of the party, television channels, splashed clips of Munde sitting at a fashion show in Mumbai the precious evening. For some time, there were “breaking news” of Munde skipping Pawar’s Beed visit to attend a fashion show. Later, it emerged that Munde attended the fashion show of his fashion designer daughter Vaishnavi. Still, he was trolled on the social media following which Rekha Phad, Beed district president of NCP women’s wing, took to X to clarify on his behalf. “My niece Vaishnavi recently returned from US after studying fashion designing and did a fashion show on her own. What is wrong if a proud father remained present to encourage his daughter?” she posted.

When Fadnavis got irked

It is not every day that chief minister Devendra Fadnavis gets angry with any particular department. Mantralaya officials say he normally maintains his calm even if things are not going the way he expects. On Friday though, as he reviewed the 100-days programmes of a few government departments, he found that several decisions were pending, awaiting a nod by the finance department. He was told that in several cases, their proposals or files were stuck with the finance department. An irked Fadnavis then told the finance officials that they should only examine the finance-related aspects and not the policy decisions, especially when such decisions have been taken at a higher level after due consideration.