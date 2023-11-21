MUMBAI: The Kurar police on Monday arrested a truck driver for allegedly killing a 24-year-old biker in the early hours of November 13 on Western Express Highway. The driver allegedly pushed the victim on the road divider following a quarrel between them, and he died after being crushed under another passing truck.

Truck driver arrested for killing 24-year-old biker

According to police, the incident took place on the bridge at Pathanwadi. Rakesh Yadav, a cable operator, said that his brother Ashish Yadav, who worked as a housekeeping staff with a private company, was going for his night duty at 1.30am when he spotted the accused, identified as Ravi Rajbhar, drinking alcohol near his parked truck at Pathanwadi.

Since the truck was obstructing the traffic, Yadav stopped and told Rajbhar to move the vehicle. Ashish and Rajbhar knew each other as both stayed in Malad East, said a police officer from Kurar police station.

Rajbhar, who was in an inebriated state, abused Yadav after which the two began fighting. The fight turned violent and Rajbhar pushed Yadav in anger. Yadav fell on the road divider and suffered serious injuries to his head and nose and was bleeding profusely. Assuming Yadav was dead, Rajbhar fled from the spot.

“A speeding truck then crushed Yadav under its rear tyre, killing him instantly,” said the police officer.

The deceased’s brother Rakesh Yadav was at home in Malad East when he received a call from his friend about the accident. On reaching the spot, he saw the police and medical staff near his brother’s body. “When I asked the doctor posted in the ambulance about the status of my brother, I was told that he had died,” said Rakesh Yadav.

The police booked Rajbhar and the unidentified truck driver for allegedly killing Yadav and fleeing the spot without extending him any medical help.

“We were on a look out for Rajbhar through the number plate of his truck. We recently received information about his whereabouts and arrested him,” said Satish Gadhve, senior police inspector of Kurar police station. Police are still on the lookout for the unidentified truck driver.

