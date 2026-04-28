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Truck driver gets life term for murder in road rage

Truck driver gets life term for murder in road rage

Published on: Apr 28, 2026 10:07 pm IST
PTI |
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Mumbai, A court here sentenced a 33-year-old truck driver to life imprisonment on Tuesday for murdering a shopkeeper by running the vehicle over him near a toll plaza in suburban Mulund in May 2023.

Truck driver gets life term for murder in road rage

The court declined the prosecution's request for the death penalty, noting that the case did not meet the "rarest of rare" criteria as the convict Noor Mohd Shah had no prior criminal record and is the sole breadwinner for his family.

Shah was found guilty of offences committed under Indian Penal Code section for murder by additional sessions judge S B Dige.

The incident occurred on the night of May 11, 2023.

As per the prosecution, Bhavesh Ramesh Soni, a utensils shop owner from Bhiwandi in Thane district, was driving towards Mumbai with his uncle when a truck, driven by Shah, allegedly clipped their car.

When both vehicles stopped at the toll plaza, Bhavesh alighted to confront Shah about the damage, it said.

"The accused had knowledge that if the the truck runs over any person, then it is so imminently dangerous that it must, in all probability, cause the death of such person," the court held.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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