Truck driver stabbed to death in Kalyan

Thane: An unknown assailant stabbed a dumper driver to death in the early hours of Monday in the Durgadi Chowk area, Kalyan West, police officials said. The police have launched a manhunt for the accused and are scanning the CCTV footage of the area.

“The victim parked his vehicle and went underneath the dumper to inspect the tyre. After some time, the assailant came on a two-wheeler and suddenly stabbed Mahto with a sharp weapon and fled,” a police officer said. (HT PHOTO)

According to the police, the victim – identified as Bholakumar Mahto, 35 – was heading towards Shahad from Durgadi Chowk when the vehicle’s tyre burst on the Durgadi bridge. “The victim parked his vehicle and went underneath the dumper to inspect the tyre. After some time, the assailant came on a two-wheeler and suddenly stabbed Mahto with a sharp weapon and fled,” a police officer said.

Sarjerao Patil, senior inspector at Khadakpada police station, said that the crime branch and two city police teams are conducting a parallel investigation to trace the accused, who absconded after killing the dumper driver. “We have received CCTV footage of some areas, and identification of the accused is still in the process. Only after the accused is arrested the reason for the murder will be unearthed.”

Meanwhile, on getting information about the incident, a police team reached the spot and sent the driver’s body to Rukmini Hospital in Kalyan West for autopsy. After that, a case of murder was registered against the unknown assailant.

