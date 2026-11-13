Trust denies charges on Bandra Bandstand promenade, urged Maharashtra Maritime Board to cancel notice

The Bandra Bandstand Residents’ Trust (BBRT), which has been maintaining the Bandstand promenade for over two decades, has denied allegations of restricting public access, erecting unauthorised signboards and undertaking commercial activities without permission. The MMB notice concerns the NOC granted to BBRT in 2002, for the conservation, restoration and maintenance of the waterfront along BJ Road (Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times)

In its October 12 reply to a show-cause notice issued by the Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) a month earlier, the trust has sought withdrawal of the notice, maintaining its actions were aimed at ensuring cleanliness, safety and security at the popular waterfront in Bandra (west).

The MMB notice concerns the NOC granted to BBRT in 2002, for the conservation, restoration and maintenance of the waterfront along BJ Road

In its reply, BBRT said it has discharged this responsibility diligently for over 25 years, transforming a neglected waterfront affected by encroachments, dumping and anti-social activities into one of Mumbai’s popular public spaces.

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It argued that the NOC did not prescribe any specific restrictions, except that prior MMB permission was required for commercial activities and film shoots.

Denying allegations that it had restricted public access, particularly for underprivileged children, the trust said it had displayed guidelines to prevent littering, encroachment, congestion and accidents. These included restrictions on walking pets, eating, hawking, cycling and ball games.

This was necessary as the promenade was primarily a pedestrian walkway, not a playground or cycling track. Moreover, some stretches were narrow and frequently used by senior citizens, said the trust’s reply.

It said pets had been restricted to address hygiene concerns arising from animal waste and to prevent incidents involving dogs and pedestrians. It pointed out that the electronic rule boards installed by the MMB had also displayed similar restrictions.

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BBRT also clarified that different signboards had been installed by different agencies, including some prohibiting animal-related activities installed by the BMC in April 2026 without its knowledge.

These rules, the trust said, have helped them maintain the promenade, which has in fact earned it awards including the Indian Heritage Society.

Responding to allegations concerning the Central Garden and signboards acknowledging USV Ltd, BBRT said the garden was part of the original waterfront restoration project initiated by citizens in 1997. The trust said USV Ltd had supported the creation and subsequent maintenance of the garden after obtaining permission from the collector and BMC in 1997. It provided gardening and fencing services.

“BBRT has received any monetary payment, sponsorship or donation from the company for this support…” BBRT said. Moreover, it added, the signboard acknowledging USV’s contribution was placed alongside the official blue board identifying the MMB’s jurisdiction over the garden.

The trust has also denied accepting money for film shoots on the promenade, underlining that it had never permitted commercial activities or filming without prior permission from the MMB and local police.

BBRT also defended the construction of a police chowky on the promenade by a private developer. The proposal had been discussed with the MMB and police, and the chowky was constructed after obtaining permission. The developer had built the chowkie at no cost to the MMB, police or the trust, BBRT said in its reply.

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It also dismissed complaints from HW Foundation’s Shiraz Ahmed, saying they lacked factual basis. It also disputed the Regional Port Officer’s report, arguing that MMB officials had been aware of the guidelines and USV signboards for nearly two decades, as officers regularly visit the promenade.

The trust also said it had not received a single complaint from the Bandra community, which regularly uses the promenade, in over 20 years.