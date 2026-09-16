Bandstand turf war: MMB to reclaim promenade

MUMBAI: The battle for control over maintaining the Bandstand promenade appears to have ended, with state ports minister Nitesh Rane saying the Mumbai Maritime Board (MMB) will revoke its permission to maintain the 1.1-km stretch given to the residents’ trust 24 years ago. The Bandstand promenade, one of three such stretches fronting the Arabian Sea in Bandra west, was given to the BBRT to manage and maintain after the MMB granted it a no-objection certificate (NOC) in 2002 (Hindustan Times)

The decision was taken at an August 22 meeting of the board, said Rane, who is also MMB chairperson. “Henceforth, MMB will maintain and run the promenade,” the minister told HT. The decision is yet to be conveyed to the Bandra Bandstand Residents Trust (BBRT), which over the years has transformed the promenade into a cherished public space for walkers, senior citizens and just about anyone wanting to spend time by the sea.

The Bandstand promenade, one of three such stretches fronting the Arabian Sea in Bandra west, was given to the BBRT to manage and maintain after the MMB granted it a no-objection certificate (NOC) in 2002. Recently, disputes arose over timings, access for pets and other issues, beginning matters to a head.

“We want to ensure that such conflicts do not take place in future. However, no decision will be taken without taking residents into confidence,” Rane claimed.

After months of conflict with the BBRT, the MMB took a decisive step on September 3, directing the local civic ward office to demolish four knee-high concrete walls restricting the number of access points to the promenade. While the BBRT says the walls were built around five years ago following complaints from the police about unauthorised hawkers and “mischief makers” using the access points, the MMB claims they were obstructing access to the waterfront and would have to be razed.

Before that, in March, animal rights activists had objected to signage restricting the entry of pets to the promenade. The BBRT took down the boards, an attempt to keep the space free of animals soiling the public space. The problems didn’t end there. The MMB had also noted that “wall paintings/signboards were found throughout the premises without prior permission from the Maharashtra Maritime Board”.

Claims have also been made of the BBRT allowing video shooting and other “commercial activities” on the promenade, which needed the MMB’s permission.

To end these recurring conflicts, the MMB’s regional port officer wrote to the MMB chief executive officer on July 17, seeking cancellation of the NOC given to BBRT to maintain and manage the promenade.

BBRT trustees have denied any wrongdoing, saying they have only ever acted in the public interest. They told HT that USV Pvt Ltd has been maintaining and running the garden since its inception in 2002, and denied any commercialisation by the trust.

Pointing out that the BBRT has been managing the promenade with the MMB’s support in good faith since 2002, they denied allegations of gatekeeping or restricting access to the promenade. “We have not stopped anyone from entering it. Rather, we have been fighting to ensure that the promenade is not commercialised,” said a trustee.

The BBRT has not received any communication from the MMB, on its decision to revoke its permission to maintain the promenade and could therefore not comment on the matter.