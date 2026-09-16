Pilot in Punjab to ‘save sinking ship’: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Congress’ Punjab affairs in-charge Sachin Pilot over his visit to the state, claiming he was sent to save the party’s “sinking ship.” Addressing a press conference, AAP Punjab media in-charge Baltej Pannu said it was surprising that Congress leaders who used to call themselves “sailors” and dream of becoming chief minister had completely sunk the Congress ship. He said that a ‘Pilot’ had now been sent to save the sinking ship. Pannu also questioned the Congress leadership’s political standing in Punjab and demanded answers on the 1984 Sikh massacre. (HT)

“Sachin Pilot is welcome to Punjab, but before appealing to the people of Punjab for votes, he will have to answer for the atrocities of the Congress against Punjabis,” he added.

Pannu also questioned the Congress leadership’s political standing in Punjab and demanded answers on the 1984 Sikh massacre. “Why has the Congress always wronged minorities and why has it continued to keep those accused in the openly perpetrated 1984 Sikh massacre close even till today,” he asked.

He claimed that the Congress had always provided protection and patronage to leaders like Sajjan Kumar and Kamal Nath. The AAP leader said that before campaigning in Punjab, Pilot must make it clear which Congress leaders were involved in the 1984 massacre, why they had been protected to date.