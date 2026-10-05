'Please go all over Bangalore and shoot these': Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw on foreigner's Indiranagar 12th main 'mess' video

A Canadian vlogger’s recent video highlighting Bengaluru’s broken footpaths has put the city’s pedestrian infrastructure under the spotlight. The video has now drawn comments from industrialist Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, who questioned why companies and restaurants in Indiranagar could not ensure better pavements. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw weighs in on Bengaluru footpath issues. (Left: Instagram/@caleb_friesen, Right: Bloomberg)

Canadian vlogger flags Bengaluru footpaths Canadian vlogger Caleb Friesen recently shared a video from 12th Main in Indiranagar, showing broken pavement, piles of rubble, missing slabs and a large hole filled with garbage. He questioned how such conditions could exist in a prominent area of Bengaluru, a city known for its technology and startup ecosystem.

In the video, Friesen described the footpaths as a mess and said they should be safe, walkable and pedestrian-friendly. He also questioned why the condition of the pavements did not reflect the city’s reputation as a major technology hub.

The video drew attention online, with several users agreeing that Bengaluru needs better pedestrian infrastructure.

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Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw reacts Sharing Friesen’s post on X, Mazumdar-Shaw said some of the complaints appeared to have been addressed by the Greater Bengaluru Authority.

“Firstly, @GBA_office seem to have fixed the complaints. @caleb_friesen, thanks for raising awareness. Please go all over Bangalore and shoot these videos,” she wrote.

She then questioned the role of businesses operating along 12th Main.

“Secondly, why can’t the companies and restaurants on 12th Main, Indiranagar, ensure good pavements? Civic apathy is the curse of our city,” she added.

Her response brought the conversation back to the responsibility of both civic authorities and businesses in maintaining public spaces.

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