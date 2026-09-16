Hisar district attorney’s son dies while rafting in Sri Lanka

Hisar district attorney (DA) Sunil Paruthi’s 25-year-old son, Samridh Paruthi, drowned while rafting in the sea during a trip to Sri Lanka on Monday. Victim Samridh Paruthi (HT Photo)

According to the family, Samridh was accompanied by two persons who also fell into the sea and were rescued and admitted to a hospital. Their condition was stated to be stable. Soon after receiving the information about the accident, family members flew to Colombo.

According to the family, Samridh and his friends were participating in a rafting activity when the incident occurred. Samridh was pulled out of the water and taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Samridh had travelled to Sri Lanka on September 9 and was scheduled to return to Hisar on September 16. He had completed his Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) from Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS), Mumbai, and was planning to start a business in Hisar after completing his studies.

The incident cast a pall of gloom over the Hisar court complex after the news reached members of the bar association on Monday afternoon. Office-bearers and members of the Hisar District Bar Association expressed condolences to Sunil Paruthi and his family.

Hisar Bar Association president Pradeep Bajia said the association stood with the bereaved family in the hour of grief. He said necessary legal and administrative formalities would be completed in Sri Lanka following the arrival of the family members.