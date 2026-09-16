Hours before birthday celebrations, teen stabbed to death in Rohtak

A 17-year-old boy was allegedly stabbed to death following a quarrel with a group of youths at a park in Meham town of Rohtak district on Tuesday, police said. Police said that the body of the victim was bearing multiple injury marks. (HT Photo for representation)

The deceased, Arman, was a resident of Nindana Khas village. He had turned 17 on Tuesday and his family was preparing to celebrate his birthday at home in the evening, according to relatives.

According to police, the incident took place at around 1pm, when Arman was present at Hooda City Park with two of his friends. According to preliminary information, he got into an altercation with a group of youths present there.

The quarrel subsequently escalated, with some of the youths allegedly taking out knives and attacking Arman. He sustained multiple stab wounds to his face, chest and abdomen, following which the assailants allegedly fled the spot, leaving him bleeding.

Locals informed the police and took Arman to the government hospital in Meham, where doctors declared him dead. Soon after receiving the information, the police team reached the spot along with forensic experts.

Police said that the body of the victim was bearing multiple injury marks. Meham police station incharge Satpal Singh told the media that the assailants will be arrested soon. He said that the body of the victim was sent for autopsy and process of registering an FIR is underway. He said they recording the statements of the family.

Arman had completed his Class 12 from Fateh Singh School earlier this year. After completing his schooling, he had reportedly discontinued formal studies and was undergoing medical training with a doctor.