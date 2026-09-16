Section of Noida Elevated Road caves in near Sector 28

Noida A portion on the Noida Elevated Road on the Sector 60 to Sector 18 side caved in near Vishwa Bharti Public School in Sector 28 on Tuesday at around 10am. While no injuries were reported, Noida authority officials, aware of the development, requesting anonymity said they will fix the caved-in part by Wednesday morning. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

While no injuries were reported, Noida authority officials, aware of the development, requesting anonymity said they will fix the caved-in part by Wednesday morning.

The Noida authority said they have launched an investigation to ascertain what led to the incident and have started repair work, along with traffic police.

SP Singh, general manager, Noida authority, said, “We will repair the stretch at earliest so that commuters do not face much issue.”

The 20-foot-long stretch was immediately reserved for repairs as the incident was flagged, leading to heavy tail-back traffic jam during peak hours, officials said.

Dheeraj Singh a resident of Noida’s Sector 73, said that on Tuesday, he was going to his home from Sector 18 through the elevated road when he saw the blocked stretch. “When I reached near Vishwa Bharti Public School, I spotted a pothole on the left lane of the road and someone had placed a tree branch in the pothole to alert motorists,” Singh, a commuter, said.

The authority has put restrictions on one lane of the elevated road, officials said, adding that the area surrounding the pothole was also dug up as it had also become weak. Repair work was then started afresh.

The 4.8km-long road was constructed at a cost of ₹480 crore and was opened to public in 2017. The elevated road is a key arterial route designed to ease congestion between sectors like 18, 23, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, and 60,61,62. Additionally, many individuals from Indirapuram and Vaishali in Ghaziabad use this road to commute between Noida and Delhi via the DND Flyway.

In March 2024, Noida authority had conducted repair and restoration works on the elevated road after it developed cracks.

The authority has also launched an investigation to ascertain what led to the incident.

“Since its opening this elevated road has been facing some issues. The authority must address this issue without delay,” said Gaurav Mathur another commuter.