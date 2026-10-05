Uttarakhand cabinet takes governance closer to border areas with Banbasa meeting

The Uttarakhand Cabinet held its first meeting in Champawat district at Banbasa, with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami saying such meetings would also be held in other districts to bring local issues and development priorities before the government. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami attends a cabinet meeting in Banbasa, near the India-Nepal border, in Champawat district, Uttarakhand. (@pushkardhami)

The meeting was held at the NHPC premises in Banbasa, near the India-Nepal international border. Dhami said taking Cabinet meetings beyond Dehradun would help the government understand local conditions and public expectations more closely and facilitate decisions on region-specific issues.

He said border areas were not only geographical boundaries but also linked to the country’s security, culture and development. According to the government, strengthening basic infrastructure, employment opportunities, tourism and connectivity in border areas remains a priority.

The Cabinet meeting was also marked by a presentation of ‘Farra/Chhantoli’, a traditional shield associated with the Bagwal tradition of Devidhura in Champawat. The shield is primarily made from bamboo or ringal strips in an umbrella-like shape and was presented to Dhami and Cabinet ministers as a symbol of the region’s folk heritage.

Separately, Dhami inaugurated the three-day Uttarakhand Aadi Rangotsav in Khatima in the presence of Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram and Union Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju.

The festival brought tribal artists, artisans and producers from more than 15 states together to showcase folk dances, music, traditional attire, handicrafts, traditional products and food.

Dhami joined performers, danced with artists and played the dhol. He said the festival celebrated tribal culture, traditions and pride, while the state government was working to connect tribal communities with education, healthcare, employment and basic amenities.

Oram announced that the Centre would provide around ₹10 crore for expansion and facilities at the Eklavya Residential School in Khatima. Dhami also requested an Eklavya Residential School for the Pithoragarh region.