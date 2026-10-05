Why a father's presence matters more than ever in a child's development

For generations, conversations around parenting and education often placed mothers in the role of primary nurturers and fathers in that of providers. But as families evolve and parenting roles become more shared, this traditional distinction no longer reflects the realities of modern childhood. A father’s role extends far beyond financial security. His presence, involvement and encouragement can profoundly influence a child’s emotional well-being, confidence, social development and approach to learning. Father (Picture credit: Freepik)

As educators, we naturally focus on what happens within the classroom. Yet many of the lessons children carry into school are first learned at home. Confidence, resilience, empathy, curiosity and attitudes towards learning are shaped not only by teachers but also by the everyday interactions children have with their parents.

Children also learn by observing how the adults around them communicate, respond to difficulties and treat others. Parents who demonstrate kindness, empathy, integrity and accountability provide everyday lessons in character that no textbook can replicate. These experiences help children understand the importance of respect, collaboration and responsibility, while encouraging them to appreciate different perspectives and contribute positively to the communities around them.

The influence of an engaging parent can also extend meaningfully into a child’s educational journey. Parental engagement is not simply about supervising homework or monitoring grades. It can be as simple as asking a child about their day, reading together, encouraging questions, attending school events or finding opportunities to make learning part of everyday life. These small, consistent interactions can help children view education as a journey of discovery. In a world that increasingly values creativity, adaptability and innovation, children need adults who encourage them to try rather than expect them to be perfect. Fatherhood itself is evolving. Today, more fathers are attending parent-teacher meetings, sharing caregiving responsibilities, coaching sports teams, reading bedtime stories and taking an active interest in their children’s education. This reflects a broader understanding that parenting is most meaningful when it is shared, intentional and rooted in genuine engagement.

Schools, too, have an important role to play in strengthening this partnership. Education is most effective when schools and families work together towards a shared purpose. Creating opportunities for parents to participate in school life through sports, learning events, volunteering or classroom activities can strengthen the school-home connection and reinforce a powerful message for children: their education matters to everyone around them.

As we prepare children for an increasingly complex and unpredictable future, academic excellence alone will not be enough. They will need resilience, empathy, emotional intelligence, confidence, curiosity and strong values. Fathers along with the mothers and educators, have a vital role in nurturing these qualities. Their presence today can help shape not just the children they are raising, but the capable, compassionate adults they will become tomorrow.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Rajeshwari BC, principal, Embassy Academy.