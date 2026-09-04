Man rides scooter on footpath amid traffic jam, internet asks ‘How is this normal?’

The rider appears to use the footpath to move ahead of the traffic, while pedestrians can also be seen using the space. The video has raised questions about whether such behaviour has become increasingly common on busy Indian roads.

The video was shared on X by user Ghar Ke Kalesh with the caption, “How is this normal? Absolute idiots turning footpaths into personal highways.” In the clip, the man can be seen casually riding his scooter along the footpath instead of using the road.

A video of a man riding his scooter on a footpath amid traffic has caught the attention of people online. The rider appears to use the footpath to get ahead while vehicles remain stuck on the road, prompting viewers to question road discipline and civic sense.

Internet reacts to viral video The video has received several reactions, with many users criticising the rider for using the footpath as a road. “I know, right? It’s like they think the footpath is their own racetrack!” one person commented.

Another user questioned the wider traffic situation, writing, “I am curious to know what normal behaviour you see by the two-wheelers on the road. Ninety per cent of their driving skills are not normal.”

Some users, however, pointed to other problems on Indian roads. “There are many footpaths that are occupied by shops for their personal use. It’s okay if they are not hurting anyone while driving,” one comment read.

Another person wrote, “He came a lot ahead of people who followed the rules though.”

Several users said such scenes are not unusual. “Traffic jam provokes bikers to jump over footpaths. Absence of civic sense or weak laws,” one person wrote.

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“Surprised that he’s the only one. This is a common scene on all footpaths across India,” another commented.

One user also blamed poor lane discipline, writing, “If everyone followed lane discipline, then mostly he doesn’t need to go through like that.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)