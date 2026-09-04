Indian man gives tour of 40-year-old Japanese house, internet calls it a ‘dream home’

A 40-year-old Japanese house has caught the attention of the internet after a video offered a glimpse of its interiors. The home features traditional tatami flooring, wooden walls, a garden and a Japanese-style bathroom, leaving many viewers impressed by its design and simplicity. A glimpse inside a Japanese home. (Instagram/@_vacationer_)

The video by Instagram user Aditya Sahoo captures him asking a woman if she owns the house. “Oh, is this your house?” he asks. “Yes. This is my house,” she replies. Aditya then asks if she can give him a house tour. The woman agrees, joking that the house is a little messy.

She starts by showing him the entrance and gate and explains that the house is around 40 years old. Surprised by its age, Aditya says, “Looks like Doraemon’s house.” “Yeah, exactly,” the woman replies. She then invites him inside and shows him some of the home’s traditional features.

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While showing him one of the bedrooms, she points out the flooring. “This is a Japanese functional-style bedroom,” she says, explaining that the floor is made of grass. “Tatami,” Aditya responds. “Yes, this is tatami,” she says. She then shows him the main room, where the walls are made of wood, and explains that she and her husband sit there in the evening to relax and watch television.

The tour continues through the garden, staircase and kitchen, with Aditya reacting with an enthusiastic “Sugoi” as he looks around. She also shows him the Japanese-style bathroom before Aditya asks whether she lives alone in the large house. “No, no, no. It’s bigger for me alone, so I have the husband,” she says.

When Aditya asks where her husband is, she explains that he may be working. She later introduces him as Yusuke, who appears and says, “Hello, my name is Yusuke.”

Check out the full video below: