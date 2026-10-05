Noise Master Buds Open launched in India with Sound by Bose: Price and features

Noise has today launched the Master Buds Open in India, bringing its first open-ear wireless earbuds with Sound by Bose Technology to the country. The earbuds were first unveiled globally at IFA Berlin last month and now expand Noise’s Master Series beyond traditional in-ear and over-ear designs. Keep on reading to get to know everything about the all-new Noise Master Buds Open, including their price, features and availability. Noise’s new Master Buds Open bring Bose-backed audio, Dual Connectivity and Spatial Audio to an open-ear design.

Noise Master Buds Open features and specifications The Master Buds Open use Sound by Bose Technology and feature a 10.8mm custom dynamic driver. Noise has also worked with Bose on Dynamic EQ technology, which comes with six presets that let users adjust the audio experience based on their preference.

Unlike conventional in-ear TWS earbuds, these use an open-ear C-bridge design. The setup is meant for extended wear while leaving the ear canals open, allowing users to remain more aware of sounds around them.

For calls, the earbuds are equipped with 4-Mic ENC DNN technology, which is designed to reduce surrounding ambient noise and keep the user's voice clearer during calls. Connectivity is handled by Bluetooth 5.4, while Dual Connectivity allows the earbuds to remain connected to two devices and switch between them.

Android users also get Google Fast Pair for quicker setup. The earbuds offer up to 28 hours of total playback and support fast charging. An IPX4 rating provides protection against sweat and light splashes. Noise's Audio App adds several software features, including touch gesture controls, personalised equaliser settings and the six Dynamic EQ presets. It also brings Spatial Audio, an integrated AI Voice Assistant called Chat AI and transcription features.