Elder care: India’s corporate CSR economy is formidable; all it now needs is a culture of caring

There is no denying the fact that India’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) story is an inspiring one. It all started as a statutory obligation, eventually evolving into a more than 40, 000 crore annual social investment ecosystem. In the financial year 2024-25, Indian companies spent an estimated 40, 794 crore on CSR activities across more than 72,000 projects. However, with times changing, the question that India must now ask is not whether corporate India is giving enough, but rather, whether it is giving effectively and making a difference. Old age

When we look at India’s elderly, this question becomes all the more relevant.

By the year 2050, roughly 346 million Indians are projected to get into their 60s, which would be nearly 21% of the entire population. Yet, senior citizens remain relatively an invisible community within the CSR discussions. The government data shows that CSR expenditure on the elderly welfare, including old-age homes, was 76.23 crore in 2021-22. When looked at from the context of the 40, 000 crore annual social investment, this is a paltry sum.

Fundamentally, there is nothing wrong as such with the way companies choose to contribute to society. The problem, though, is that CSR can sometimes be driven by the function of supply rather than need. It is generally the company that decides what it is comfortable funding, and moves on.

A cooler, washing machine, television set, mattresses, food supplies or a renovated room can make a difference, yes, but what happens after the photographs are taken? Who checks whether the equipments are still working six months down the line? Has their contributions improved the elderly’s quality of life? Are they engaging with NGO partners who work for the elderly to ensure execution on the ground? Did anyone ask the residents what they wanted?

Several researches among old-age homes residents has found that they suffer an extremely high level of social isolation and loneliness, over 83% and 88% respectively shown in one of the studies.

What this means is that an elderly may have a television set to entertain himself and still have no one to talk to. And this is exactly where CSR needs to evolve. From simply donating to forming partnerships, from activity to outcome and sustained engagement.

A simple principle could be applied. Ask before giving. Ask NGOs, who work on the ground, and old-age homes, what the real needs are.

For an effective outcome, corporates ought to undertake a structured needs assessment that involves the management, NGOs, old-age homes, caregivers and most importantly, the residents themselves. The assessment must take into consideration health, nutrition, infrastructure, mental wellbeing, digital inclusion, recreation and safety of residents, among other aspects.

The second principle should be adopt, don’t just donate. Instead of supporting an old-age home once, companies could develop two-to-three year partnerships with clearly-defined outcomes. there should be measurable objectives and periodic follow-ups.

Thirdly, employee volunteering must become an integral part of CSR for eldercare. The senior citizens need something that money alone cannot buy, which is human connection. Corporate employees could become periodic visitors, digital tutors, reading companions, storytellers or simply friends, bridging the inter-generational gap that is increasingly becoming wider. They could offer skill-based volunteering in areas such as technology, communications, legal assistance, healthcare awareness and capacity building.

International experience has demonstrated that this is possible. Singapore’s Project V purposely matches companies with social service agencies for recurring volunteering partnerships. It has facilitated 40 long-term corporate partnerships, involving over 4, 400 volunteers and more than 12, 000 volunteer hours. The country’s National Council of Social Service has also promoted a Sustainable Philanthropy Framework that encourages companies to broaden and deepen the way they give and volunteer. India need not copy Singapore, but it could learn from their principles. CSR should be designed around the needs of the elderly community, not merely the convenience of the donor.

The good news is that the regulatory architecture is already moving in this direction. The ministry of corporate affairs describes impact assessment as a mechanism to help companies make considered CSR decisions and deepen the impact of their spending.

There needs to be a paradigm shift culturally, too,

CSR should not be viewed simply as a cheque handed over to an old-age home. It should be viewed as a relationship between three partners - the corporate, the NGO for the elderly and the people whose lives are meant to improve.

India has already built a formidable CSR economy. Now it needs to focus on building an equally formidable culture of caring.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Gargi Lakhanpal, director, VridhCare.