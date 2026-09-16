‘Advance kharif procurement’: Charuni to chair farmers’ meet in Shahbad today

Nearly two weeks after Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) president Gurnam Singh Charuni warned the Haryana government to start kharif procurement by September 15 or face protests, the farmer leader will chair a meeting at the Shahbad grain market in Kurukshetra on Wednesday to push their demand. Gurnam Singh Charuni (HT File)

Charuni has appealed to the farmers and activists affiliated with his union to reach the mandi for the meeting adjacent to NH-44 by 10 am on Wednesday.

“You all must come prepared and in large numbers so that a collective decision can be reached by consensus. So far, we have not received any intimation from the state government informing us about starting the procurement,” the farmer leader said in a video message.

He also said that they met senior officials in Chandigarh, who informed them that the state government has already sought permission from the Union government to allow early purchase, but there has been no response yet.

He appealed to the farmers, who have been left from paddy area verification on the Meri Fasal Mera Byora (MFMB) portal to submit their application to their respective area SDMs.

Earlier on September 3, he chaired a similar meeting in Yamunanagar’s Radaur, where he also met agriculture minister Shyam Singh Rana.

After the meeting, Charuni threatened the government to start early purchase instead of October 1, or his union members and farmers will block NH-44 at Shahbad indefinitely from September 16.

The paddy procurement was advanced last year and started on September 22. When asked about blocking the road, union spokesperson Rakesh Bains said, “Charuni has only invited the farmers for the meeting. The decision will be made at the gathering itself.”

Speaking with HT, Kurukshetra deputy commissioner Vishram Kumar Meena said, “Yes, their panchayat is taking place, but we are in regular touch with them to resolve their issues.”