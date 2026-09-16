Greater Noida: Forest dept rescues 7 owls from society

GREATER NOIDA: Officials said the birds are currently being kept under observation and will be released into a forest area. (HT Photos)

The forest department on Monday rescued seven owls from La Residentia society in Greater Noida West, days after residents alleged they were under attack by a parliament of owls, with six people suffering injuries.

Officials said the birds are currently being kept under observation and will be released into a forest area.

“After the injuries were reported, a survey was conducted, and the situation was reviewed with bird experts. When the situation did not improve, a decision was taken to rescue the birds,” divisional forest officer (DFO) Rajni Kant said.

Six people had suffered injuries over four days, with residents saying the birds swooped down on people walking through the premises.

The forest department had initially held back from rescuing the birds after a team, accompanied by bird experts, inspected the society last week but could locate only one owl, officials said.

They said that removing a single owl while others remained in the area could make the remaining birds more defensive or aggressive, particularly if they were nesting or protecting young ones.

According to officials, residents also reported spotting the owls in different locations, including trees and streetlights, making it difficult to identify a specific area.

“It is a huge relief for residents as they can now resume their evening and late-night walks without fear of owl attacks. We appreciate the efforts of officials and wildlife volunteers for rescuing the owls,” said Sumil Jalota, a resident of tower 1.