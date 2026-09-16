Greater Noida: Forest dept rescues 7 owls from society
GREATER NOIDA:The forest department on Monday rescued seven owls from La Residentia society in Greater Noida West, days after residents alleged they were under attack by a parliament of owls, with six people suffering injuries
GREATER NOIDA:
The forest department on Monday rescued seven owls from La Residentia society in Greater Noida West, days after residents alleged they were under attack by a parliament of owls, with six people suffering injuries.
Officials said the birds are currently being kept under observation and will be released into a forest area.
“After the injuries were reported, a survey was conducted, and the situation was reviewed with bird experts. When the situation did not improve, a decision was taken to rescue the birds,” divisional forest officer (DFO) Rajni Kant said.
Six people had suffered injuries over four days, with residents saying the birds swooped down on people walking through the premises.
The forest department had initially held back from rescuing the birds after a team, accompanied by bird experts, inspected the society last week but could locate only one owl, officials said.
They said that removing a single owl while others remained in the area could make the remaining birds more defensive or aggressive, particularly if they were nesting or protecting young ones.
According to officials, residents also reported spotting the owls in different locations, including trees and streetlights, making it difficult to identify a specific area.
“It is a huge relief for residents as they can now resume their evening and late-night walks without fear of owl attacks. We appreciate the efforts of officials and wildlife volunteers for rescuing the owls,” said Sumil Jalota, a resident of tower 1.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMaria Khan
Senior Correspondent, Hindustan Times. Reports on district administration, health, civic issues, and environmental concerns in Noida and Greater Noida. Graduated from MJP Rohilkhand University in 2015 and started career in journalism in 2016, at The Times of India, UP West (Bareilly, Rampur, Moradabad and Sambhal) where reported on a range of issues including crime and politics till November 2021. Working with Hindustan Times since June, 2023.Read More
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.