With central funds unavailable, NGT seeks PCMC plan for Pavana River project

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has asked the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to explain how it plans to finance a sewage treatment project for the polluted Pavana River after the Maharashtra government said funds were unavailable under the current Finance Commission cycle. The state said a proposal to continue the National River Conservation Plan under the 16th Finance Commission cycle, covering 2026-27 to 2030-31, was still under consideration. (FILE)

In an affidavit filed before the NGT’s Western Zone Bench, the state government said there were insufficient funds under the 15th Finance Commission cycle to consider a new project. As a result, the National River Conservation Directorate (NRCD) could not provide funds for setting up the sewage treatment plant.

The state said a proposal to continue the National River Conservation Plan under the 16th Finance Commission cycle, covering 2026-27 to 2030-31, was still under consideration.

According to the affidavit, PCMC is prepared to provide 40% of the project cost as the state share. However, with central funding unavailable under the existing scheme, the civic body will have to explore alternative sources for the remaining funds.

PCMC sought additional time to clarify whether it could mobilise the required funds and whether an alternative mechanism could be adopted to implement the project. The tribunal granted it four weeks to file an affidavit detailing its options.

The tribunal order does not specify the project’s total cost or how the remaining 60% would be financed. It records PCMC’s willingness to provide the 40% state share and directs it to explore alternative funding and implementation options.

The NRCD and the Union ministry of Jal Shakti’s Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation were also granted four weeks to file their replies.

The tribunal is hearing two connected cases concerning pollution in the Pavana River, including one initiated following a February 2024 news report that said the river had entered the “Priority 1” pollution category.

Separately, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board submitted inspection reports on four polluting industries and details of environmental compensation assessed against them. The NGT directed that the industries be added as respondents and given four weeks to file their replies.

The directions were issued on September 10 by judicial member Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh and expert member Dr Sujit Kumar Bajpayee. The matter will next be heard on October 15.