TTE onboard Lucknow-Mumbai train tests positive for Covid-19

The train ticket examiner (TTE) onboard the outstation train Pushpak Express operating between Lucknow and Mumbai, has tested positive for Covid-19
By Aroosa Ahmed, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 12:33 AM IST
BMC medical staff collecting swab samples of hawkers at Prathan Samaj, Girgaum. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

The train ticket examiner (TTE) onboard the outstation train Pushpak Express operating between Lucknow and Mumbai, has tested positive for Covid-19. Railway authorities are now preparing a list of passengers who may have been exposed to the TTE. The details of the passengers for contact tracing will be shared with municipal corporations in Mumbai, Bhopal and Lucknow.

According to senior Central Railway (CR) officials, the TTE boarded the Pushpak Express from Lucknow railway station and alighted the train at Bhopal station on March 16.

Later, the TTE boarded the same outstation train the next day and travelled back to Lucknow from Bhopal and reached on March 17. He fell sick soon after. The railway authorities were alerted about the incident.

The TTE was sent to Badshahnagar railway hospital in Lucknow where he and his wife underwent a coronavirus test, and both tested positive. He has been kept under quarantine.

“The TTE along with his wife are quarantined. We are preparing a list of passengers who could have been exposed to the ticket examiner and will be giving the details to the local municipal bodies. Other railway workers who came in contact with him onboard the outstation train and in Lucknow will be examined” said a senior Central Railway official.

