Tunisha Sharma suicide case: Special prosecutor appointed in Sheezan Khan bail application in Vasai court

Mumbai: A special public prosecutor was appointed on Friday by a magistrate court in Vasai in the Tunisha Sharma suicide case. The special PP Sanjay More told the court that he needed a few days to study the case after which the court adjourned the matter till Monday.

Mumbai, India - December 25, 2022: Police arrest accused Sheezan Khan in Tunisha Sharma suicide case, at Waliv Police Station, at Vasai, India, on Sunday, December 25, 2022. (HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)

According to Tarun Sharma, the lawyer appearing for the deceased actor said that the Waliv police was supposed to give their say in court opposing Sheezan Khan’s bail application, however as the special PP had sought a few days to read the documents the court had adjourned the hearing.

“Tunisha’s mother was admitted to a hospital in Chandigarh and was discharged on Friday. The chargesheet submitted by the police had proved that Sheezan should not get bail,” said Pawan Sharma, Tunisha’s uncle.

On Thursday, Sheezan’s lawyer submitted a bail application before the Vasai court after withdrawing the application from the Bombay high court after the Waliv police submitted the chargesheet last week accusing Sheezan of abetting Tunisha’s suicide.

The 524-page chargesheet submitted by the police contained the statements of 31 witnesses including the colleagues of the actors who were present on the set of their television serial Ali Baba Dastaan E Kabul and their family and friends. Out of the 524 pages, at least 180 contain the WhatsApp chats between Tunisha and Sheezan during their courtship.

The Waliv police officers told the court that the 10-minute conversation between Sheezan and Tunisha in his dressing room caused her to take her own life. The chargesheet also contains evidence like the CCTV camera recordings of their meeting before her suicide.

Sheezan has been in Thane Jail for the past 62 days.

On December 24, Tunisha was found hanging in the bathroom of the set minutes after she gave her shot and spoke to Sheezan. When she did not turn up for her shot again, her colleagues broke open the door of the bathroom to find her hanging with a crepe bandage. On the night of December, 24, Waliv police arrested Sheezan on charges of abetment to suicide under the Indian Penal Code.

