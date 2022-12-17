Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / TV actor extorts 6.5 lakh from SoBo teacher, booked

Published on Dec 17, 2022 07:35 PM IST

Mumbai: An extortion and sexual harassment case has been registered against the model and actor, Amit Antil

ByVinay Dalvi

Mumbai: An extortion and sexual harassment case has been registered against the model and actor, Amit Antil. The victim – a 42-year-old woman from South Mumbai – told the police that the actor befriended her, took her intimate photos secretly and started blackmailing her using the same. Firstly, he extorted 6.5 lakh from her and was further demanding 18 lakh

Antil, a Haryana native, has participated in reality and crime-based television shows.

In 2021, according to the police, the actor developed a friendship with the 42-year-old woman, a famous Reiki teacher from South Mumbai. They thereafter started meeting each other.

“He discreetly took some intimate photos of her and then started blackmailing her. He also told the woman that he could kill her son if she did not pay him and initially took 95,000 from her and later 5.5 lakh. The complainant was afraid of his threats and paid him till now, however, he started demanding 18 lakh more from her after which she decided to approach us,” said a police officer from Malabar Hill police station.

A case has been registered under 354 A (sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment), 417 (cheating), 384 (extortion), 504 (intentional insults with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and section 67A of the Information Technology Act 67.

The police said that soon a team will be sent to nab Antil.

