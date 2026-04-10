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Two 13/7 blasts accused get bail after 15 years in jail; court cites long incarceration, trial delay

Two 13/7 blasts accused get bail after 15 years in jail; court cites long incarceration, trial delay

Published on: Apr 10, 2026 09:15 pm IST
PTI |
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Mumbai, Two accused in the 2011 Mumbai triple bomb blasts case, who are in jail for nearly 15 years, were granted bail on Friday by a special court which cited their prolonged incarceration and violation of the right to a speedy trial while giving them relief.

Two 13/7 blasts accused get bail after 15 years in jail; court cites long incarceration, trial delay

The Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act court allowed the bail plea of the accused, Naquee Ahmed Shaikh and Haroon Naik, upon executing a PR bond of 1,00,000 each with one or more solvent local sureties in the like amount, and also imposed certain conditions on them.

Special judge Satyanarayan R Navander, in his ruling, asserted that "the right to speedy trial of the accused has to be considered by the trial court not only in letters but also in spirit."

Further, the court considered the duo's bail on parity as co-accused in the case have been granted bail by the Bombay High Court on similar grounds.

The special judge clarified that the bail plea was being allowed solely on the grounds of prolonged jail and the court "consciously refrains from expressing any opinion on the merits of the prosecution case".

The MCOCA court noted that even with "expeditious conduct of trial, it is likely to take considerable time for completion".

Thus, the special judge allowed the bail plea of Shaikh and Naik upon executing a PR bond of 1,00,000 each with one or more solvent local sureties in the like amount.

The judge asked the duo not to leave the court's jurisdiction without its permission and directed them to surrender their passports.

He also asked them not to make any attempt to tamper with evidence or influence witnesses.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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