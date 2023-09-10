Two arrested for fleeing with 13 road barricades

Mumbai: Two persons were arrested on Thursday for allegedly stealing thirteen barricades from an ongoing road construction site in Aarey Colony. The construction crew present at the site used their JCB to prevent the two accused from fleeing in their tempo with the barricades.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The incident occurred around 3.30am, when the crew saw two men in a tempo loading thirteen barricades and going in the direction of Powai from Filterpada, as per the complaint registered by the site supervisor Sundar Salve. The accused were identified as Dilmohammed Sheikh, 37, of Wadala, and Sahil Bharti, 21, of Govandi.

“I was informed about the incident over the phone and instructed them to not let the tempo leave by putting the JCB on their way,” said Salve. He said he was on the other end of the construction site, and the tempo would have to pass him by.

“When we reached the spot, both tried to run away, leaving the tempo and all the barricades at the spot. With the help of the crew, we nabbed the two accused and brought them to the police station,” said Salve.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The two accused were arrested by the police and booked under section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code. “Prima facie, it looks like the two accused were going to sell the barricades as they were made of robust iron material, they might have other intentions as well. These barricades had the logo of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and could have been misused,” said an officer from Aarey police.

The accused are remanded in police custody, and further investigation is underway.