Two brothers arrested for gang-raping 20-year-old woman
Mumbai: Two brothers were arrested on Sunday for allegedly sexually assaulting a 20-year-old woman at knifepoint. Police officers said while one of them raped the woman, the other filmed a video and threatened to circulate it if she revealed the incident to anyone.
Pradeep Salekar, PI, Dharavi police station said, “The two brothers entered the house in a broad daylight and raped her at knifepoint. The woman had come to Mumbai just two months ago.”
“We checked more than 102 CCTV cameras in the area and identified one of the accused who was greeting a shopkeeper at Sant Kakkaya Marg in Dharavi,” informed Salekar.
The police team contacted the shopkeeper, who then revealed the identity of the accused as Nilesh Chauhan, 20, a resident of Vile-Parle. Cops then arrested him and his brother Anil Chauhan, 19.
“Anil saw the woman in a garden in Dharavi. He was attracted to her and tried to speak with her but she avoided him. Anil, with his brother, recced her house. Both of them were born and brought up in Dharavi and recently shifted to Vile-Parle,” said Balwant Patil, senior police inspector of Dharavi police station.
The accused had come for a relative’s marriage in Dharavi and stayed there for three days. They followed the victim on May 10, entered her house, Anil at knifepoint sexually assaulted her while Nilesh made her video. Later, both of them fled after threatening her.
“We have arrested them and got their police custody till May 23,” said Pranay Ashok, deputy commissioner of police, Zone V.
The police had registered a case under 376 (punishment for rape), 376 D (gang rape), 452 (House-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354 A (Sexual harassment and punishment for Sexual Harassment), 354 B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 354 D (stalking), 506 (Criminal intimidation) and sections of Information Technology Act, 2000.
Ludhiana | GADVASU holds monthly seminar for dairy farmers
Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) organised a monthly seminar for dairy farmers to tackle different diseases in livestock owing to imbalance in nutrients. The seminar was held at Farmer Information Centre of the university and 45 farmers associated with Progressive Livestock Farmers Association participated in the seminar. Professor Dr Parminder Singh shared information for keeping input costs at a minimum level. The next seminar that will be held on June 9.
At 40.8 degrees Celsius, Pune sees warmest day of May 2022
Pune reported the warmest day of May this year as Shivajinagar recorded day temperature of 40.8 degrees Celsius, 4.1 degrees warmer than normal, on Monday. Along with Shivajinagar, Lohegaon reported day temperature at 40.5 degrees Celsius, which was also 3.5 degrees warmer than normal, on Monday. On Sunday, parts of Vidarbha reported heatwave-like conditions. The highest maximum temperature reported across Maharashtra on Monday was at 44.1 degrees Celsius at Akola in Vidarbha.
Prayagraj SSP mingles with public to get first-hand feedback on law and order
In a bid to observe law and order situation and get first-hand opinion of public regarding cops and their working, SSP Prayagraj Ajay Kumar is visiting parks and other public places these days and interacting with common people. The senior cop is visiting parks and places where morning walkers arrive in large numbers. He said he visited Cariappa Road on Monday and interacted with many morning walkers there.
Over 500 volunteers participate in 63rd Yoga Mahotsav at Nehru Rose Garden in Ludhiana
To promote and publicise different dimensions of yoga and its benefits, ministry of Ayush, Government of India, celebrated its 63rd Yoga Mahotsav on Monday in association with its certification body— PQMS Quality Services Private Ltd— at Nehru Rose Garden. Yoga Mahotsav is being celebrated in 100 cities for 100 days through 100 institutions. It started on March 13 and will conclude on June 21, the International Day of Yoga.
BMC to restore 200-year-old Khotachiwadi neighbourhood with its heritage charm
To preserve the unique identity and the heritage of 200-year-old precinct Khotachiwadi, known for its picturesque old-Portuguese style architecture in Girgaon, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is all set to give the neighbourhood a charming makeover. The project is in its nascent stage and is still being conceptualised by the civic body, which has roped in Khaki Heritage Foundation as the conservation partner.
