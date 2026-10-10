Ruling parties sweep all 6 bypoll seats; BJP wins Bengal, Assam and TVK takes Tamil Nadu

Ruling parties in three states and a Union Territory won the bye-elections to five assembly seats and one parliamentary constituency for which results were announced on Friday. Vijay's TVK won both the bypolls in Tamil Nadu which gives a boost to the party numbers in the assembly. (PTI)

Ruling parties win all six seats in bypolls The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) swept both seats that went to bypolls in West Bengal, as well as the Nagaon Lok Sabha seat in Assam. In Tamil Nadu, chief minister Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) won the two seats that were contested, while NDA partner All India NR Congress (AINRC) retained the one Puducherry seat where by-elections were held.

“I congratulate the victorious BJP candidates and also applaud the hardwork of our party karyakartas. This mandate will give us added strength as we work tirelessly for the welfare of the people and to fulfil their aspirations for a brighter and more prosperous future,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on X.

Also read: By-election results highlights: Modi, Amit Shah hail NDA after bypoll win; Vijay's TVK clinches Tamil Nadu seats

BJP wins both West Bengal seats In West Bengal, ruling BJP candidate Shankharavh Sarkar won the Rejinagar seat by defeating Golam Nabi Azad, the Aam Janata Unnayan Party’s (AUJP) candidate and son of party chief Humayun Kabir, by 75,816. The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress faction finished fourth and the Ritabrata Banerjee-led group finished sixth.

It is the first time a non-Muslim candidate has won the seat, which is located in the Muslim-majority Murshidabad district. It is also the first time the BJP won the seat, which Kabir had bagged in the assembly polls held earlier this year. He won from two seats in the April elections and opted to retain Naoda, which is also in Murshidabad.

“Everyone voted for the BJP, irrespective of whether they were Hindu or Muslim… They [Muslims] were told that if the BJP came to power, they would be sent back to Bangladesh or put in detention camps. Over the past five months, they realised the falsity of these claims, and we got their votes,” chief minister Suvendu Adhikari said.

The BJP’s Hasirani Rath defeated Congress candidate Milan Pradhan by 122,753 votes in Nandigram, a seat Adhikari had held since 2016. Adhikari won from two constituencies in the recent assembly polls but opted to retain Bhabanipur, from where he defeated former chief minister Mamata Banerjee. Banerjee had announced support for the Congress candidate after her pick, Sanchita Pradhan Dey, withdrew her nomination days before voting took place.

Congress’s Subhankar Sarkar alleged that the results reflected the victory of “muscle power”, and Kunal Ghosh, a member of the Mamata-led TMC faction, alleged that the election had been “looted”. The BJP rejected the allegations.

Also read: Nandigram bypoll result: BJP's Hasirani Rath leads in early trends for key West Bengal seat