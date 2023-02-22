Two BTech graduates dupe several on pretext of jobs abroad

Mumbai: Two BTech degree holders were arrested for allegedly cheating several people by promising them jobs in foreign countries.

According to the police, the accused, Vikas Kumar Yadav, 24, a resident of Greater Noida and Rishabh Manish Dube, 23, a resident of Lucknow had lost their jobs during the Covid-19 pandemic. To earn easy money, they set up a consultancy and placement firm and registered it on several job portals. The duo used to cheat job applicants by extracting money from them under various pretexts.

Their fraud came to light when one Anil Kshirsagar, 60, a resident of Dr B A Road in Dadar, who had earlier worked in Dubai, was looking for a job abroad.

“Kshirsagar had uploaded his CV on one of the job portals. The accused promised him a job in Petrofac International in Dubai and took a total of ₹1.78 lakh from him on various pretexts like registration, visa charges, medical and other charges,” Digambar Pagar, assistant police inspector, Matunga police station, said.

“However, after taking the money they started avoiding the complainant. They also started demanding more money when Kshirsagar demanded back his money. The complainant, therefore, approached the police and a cheating and forgery case was registered against the accused,” Deepak Chavan, senior police inspector, said.

The police traced the duo using technical details to their rented flat in Noida from where they were operating. “We caught Dube and Yadav, but three of their accomplices managed to flee. Both have completed their BTech from Lovely Professional University in Punjab. They worked for six months, but lost jobs during the pandemic. They then came up with the idea of setting up the consultancy and placement firm and cheating people,” Pagar added.

“The duo registered the consultancy firm on job portals to get details of job aspirants. We found transactions to the tune of ₹3 crore in their bank accounts. Fifteen people cheated by them have already approached us and we are sure there are a lot more of them,” Pagar added.

“We have seized three laptops, 40 SIM cards, 25 debit cards and credit cards, five mobile phones, six bank passbooks and several cheque books from the accused. They used to change SIM cards and bank accounts for every transaction,” Dr Pravin Munde, DCP, Zone IV, said.

The accused have cases registered against them at Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, Gurugram in Haryana, Hyderabad and Cyberabad in Telangana and some places in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, Munde added.