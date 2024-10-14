Mumbai: Two coaches of an empty local train derailed while entering a car shed from Mumbai Central, affecting operations on the Western Railway on Sunday afternoon, officials said. Two coaches of empty local train derail; services hit

There were no reports of any injuries as the train was empty when it derailed around 12.10pm, said Vineet Abhishek, chief public relations officer of Western Railway.

A year ago, a similar derailment had taken place around the same location.

According to the Western Railway officials, the empty train left Mumbai Central Station and was heading into the car shed just a few metres ahead of platform 1 of the station. This car shed is on the west side where a rail line trajects into the car shed from the main line, by switching tracks over a point.

The last two coaches of this 12-car train derailed thus partially blocking the path for Virar and Borivali bound Slow trains leaving Churchgate. In all likelihood, according to the sources in the WR, this happened over the Point where two rail lines intersect, though officially the reason is yet to be ascertained. The two coaches which were blocking the rail line, were put back on tracks and taken into the car shed at around 4.30 pm.

“The train services were restored by 5.35 pm. We had to cancel 60 services due to this incident. There were no injuries to anyone,” said Vineet Abhishek, Chief PRO, Western Railway.

The slow track towards Dadar between Churchgate and Mumbai Central is blocked. However, trains were diverted to the fast line between these two stations to ensure continued operations.

Despite opening the line, there was a speed restriction of 30 kmph between Mumbai Central and Mahalaxmi railway stations. Even after clearing the site, the railway engineers were seen inspecting the site. Sources said that last October, around the same location a derailment had taken place.

This derailment happened just hours before the rail authorities were to flag off two long-distance trains connecting Mumbai with Bihar and Uttarakhand. Initially, Union Railway Minister Ashwini was to flag off these trains from Bandra Terminus however sources said that the killing of NCP leader Baba Siddiqui forced the railways to tone down the event.

Ramdas Athawale, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment and MLA Ashish Shelar flagged off the inaugural run of the Bandra Terminus - Lalkuan Express from Bandra Terminus railway station.

During the inaugural run, Bandra Terminus – Lalkuan Superfast Special departed Bandra Terminus at 4:20 pm to reach Lalkuan the next day at 7:45 pm. Enroute, the train will halt at Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, Ratlam, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Bharatpur, Mathura Jn., Hazrat Nizamuddin, Gaziabad, Hapur, Amroha, Moradabad, Rampur and Rudrapur City stations. The train consists of AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class, and General Second Class coaches.

This train will run as 22543/22544 Bandra Terminus - Lalkuan Express which according to railway officials, will boost economic activities, particularly benefitting local businesses, tourism, and trade along the route.