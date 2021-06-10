Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Two cops enjoyed service benefits for 8 years without doing the duty; dismissed
mumbai news

Two cops enjoyed service benefits for 8 years without doing the duty; dismissed

Two police constables have been dismissed from service after departmental enquiries revealed that they were absent absented from duty for eight years, but continued to enjoy the service benefits
By Vijay Kumar Yadav, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JUN 10, 2021 12:38 AM IST
HT Image

Two police constables have been dismissed from service after departmental enquiries revealed that they were absent absented from duty for eight years, but continued to enjoy the service benefits.

The two did not turn up even during departmental enquiry to justify their prolonged absence, following which they were sacked from the police force.

Rajeev Jain, deputy commissioner of police, zone 2, has issued orders, dismissing police constables Ramlal Manjule and Samad Shaikh, both of whom were last attached to the Malabar Hill police station, under Rule 3 of Mumbai Police (Punishment and Appeals) Rules, 1956.

Manjule was transferred to Malabar Hill police station from Tardeo local arms division in June 2012, but despite being relieved from the previous post, he never reported to the police station. Several reminders and notices were sent to him to join duty at the police station, but in vain, police officials said.

Before taking the final decision a show-cause notice was sent to Manjule, but he did not respond to it.

Similarly, Shaikh too remained absent for over eight years and did not report on duty at the Malabar Hill police station. When a final show-cause notice was slapped to him in March this year, he responded to the notice and gave explanation for remaining absent. But the reasons furnished by him in his defence were found not satisfactory and hence procedure for his dismissal was initiated, another officer said.

Both the policemen continued to avail of various benefits of a government employment all these years, a police source said.

The zonal DCP observed that both the police constables have violated the rules under Maharashtra Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1979.

“Their irresponsible approach for duty, indiscipline and misconduct makes them liable to face any punishment under Mumbai Police (Punishment and Appeals) Rules, 1956. Hence they have been dismissed from the service recently,” said an officer from Zone 2 police.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

This hilarious pic shows what happens when someone watches you while you work

Cop rescues man who slipped while boarding moving train at Mumbai's Kurla. Watch

Vicky Kaushal posts ‘Baal mat kato’ on Instagram. Here’s why

Mumbai Rains: Tweeple react with photos and videos on showers
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Petrol Price
Sonam Kapoor
Mumbai Rains LIVE
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP