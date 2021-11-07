Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
2 dead in tempo-container crash on Mumbai-Nashik highway in Thane

The front portion of the tempo, used to carrying chickens, was completely damaged in the incident. The driver and the cleaner died on the spot after suffering severe injuries
The front portion of the tempo, carrying chickens, was completely damaged in the incident. (HT Photo-Praful Gangurde)
Updated on Nov 07, 2021 10:42 AM IST
By Sajana Nambiar

A tempo driver and cleaner died in a road accident in the early hours on Sunday on Mumbai - Nashik highway in Maharashtra’s Thane district.

The tempo with number plate MH 04 HD 0532 was heading towards Thane from Nashik when it rammed into a container trailer near Kharegaon, Kalwa on Mumbai - Nashik highway at around 5:40 am, the police said. The driver of the tempo, Salman Khan ,34, and cleaner Firoz Khan, 32, died at the spot.

The container driver also suffered injuries in the crash. Police and fire brigade personnel reached the accident spot with an emergency tender, one crane and two quick response vehicles.

“The front portion of the tempo, carrying chickens, was completely damaged in the incident. The driver and the cleaner died on the spot after suffering severe injuries,” said an officer of Kalwa traffic police.

A municipal official said that the road could be cleared of the two vehicles at around 7.15 am. The bodies were handed over to Kalwa police officials,” said Santosh Kadam, chief of Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC),Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

