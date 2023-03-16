Two ex-employees abduct firm supervisor to recover unpaid salary

MUMBAI: The police have launched a manhunt for two former employees of a security firm for allegedly abducting a supervisor for recovery of their unpaid salary.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the Bhoiwada police, the complainant Rahul Mishra, 34, who runs a contract labour firm and also provides security guards, said the two accused—Yusuf Shaikh and Raj Sharma—were hired as supervisors.

They were assigned a site in Vasai where 17 labourers were involved in the work. As Mishra was not satisfied with their work, he removed the duo from the job and appointed another person, a police official said.

Shaikh and Raj Sharma then met Mishra and demanded their due salary. Mishra informed them that their documents were forwarded to the firm’s office in Ghatkopar and they will get their salary once formalities are completed, the complainant said in his statement to the police.

The duo then abducted Rohit Sharma, the new supervisor, at around 9 pm on February 5. The matter came to light after Mishra received a call from Rohit Sharma, who informed him that the two had abducted him for their salary. The accused then threatened to kill Rohit Sharma, if Mishra did not deposit their salary– ₹15,100—in Raj Sharma’s account, Mishra told the police. Scared, Mishra deposited the said amount and the supervisor was let go.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, the accused started demanding an additional amount of ₹50,000. Mishra then requested them to wait for an hour saying that he will arrange the money.

The firm owner then approached the Waliv police in Vasai. The police found that the abduction had taken place in Lower Parel and transferred the matter for investigation to the Bhoiwada police station on March 14.

The Bhoiwada police have accordingly registered an FIR against Shaikh and Raj Sharma under sections 364 (A) (kidnapping) and 386 (extortion) of the Indian Penal Code.

“We have received documents related to the case and will call the victim to verify the facts and arrest the accused,” Sanjay Nikam, police inspector, Bhoiwada police station, said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}