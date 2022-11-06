Two frauds sell rented SUV in Rajasthan, arrested

Mumbai: Two people were arrested on Saturday for hiring an SUV Hyundai Creta from a car rental service in the city for three days and selling it in Rajasthan.

According to the Pant Nagar police, the accused removed the GPS system once he reached Gujarat so that the car company could not track the location. When the accused did not return in a week, the company’s employee Sandeep Shelar, who loaned the car to the car rental service provider approached the police and gave a written complaint.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Based on the complaint, the police conducted an investigation and registered an FIR on September 28 against the accused, said a police officer.

The arrested accused are identified as Dinesh Kumar Malaram Goyat, 25, a carpenter and Suresh Kumar Mohanlal Pandit, 28, a singer. Both Goyat and Pandit along with their associate and wanted accused Bansilal came to Mumbai with the intention of cheating, said a police officer.

“While booking the car in September, the accused, Goyat, took an Aadhar card and driving licence of one Madan Pal, a resident of Ghatkopar on the pretext of providing him with a driving job. After collecting Pal’s documents Goyat created an email id in his name and submitted the documents to the car company to hire a car on rent” said senior inspector Ravidatt Sawant of the Pant Nagar police station.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Once he got the car on September 13, as per the procedure for renting a car the person was required to send a selfie with the car to the car service provider. Goyat clicked his picture with the car and sent it to the service provider while he had submitted the documents of Pal, said assistant police inspector Sachin Patil, an investigating officer.

However, after the accused did not return, the incident was reported to the police. We conducted a detailed inquiry. Based on the document submitted by the accused, we interrogated Pal and later learnt about Goyat who approached him to give the driving job. The accused was traced in Rajasthan and a police team visited there and brought both the accused to Mumbai. They were arrested for cheating and breach of trust and were produced in the court and remanded to police custody till November 9, said Patil.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“During investigation, we learn that the accused had allegedly sold seven rented cars with a similar modus operandi in the past and complaints against them are in Thane and Delhi. The accused did not have any base in Mumbai; they came from Rajasthan with an intention to rent a car on rent from here,” said Patil.