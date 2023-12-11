Two held, five absconding in murder of minor

Bhiwandi:

The Narpoli Police on Wednesday arrested two people for the kidnapping and murder of a 16-year-old boy over an old rivalry in Bhiwandi. Five other accused are still absconding, said police.

The police said that the arrested accused have been identified as Ayush Virendra Jha, 19, and Manoj Narayan Tope, 19, both are residents of Brahamanad Nagar in Kamatghar area, Bhiwandi.

The incident took place at Kalher village in Bhiwandi on November 25 when the accused kidnapped him, beat him, and attacked him with a sharp weapon which caused he was deep abdomen and neck injuries.

Bharat Kamat, Senior Police Inspector, Narpoli Police Station said, “We received a information from local informer about Tope and Jha being involved in connection with one murder. We nabbed them from the locality. During the interrogation, both revealed that they had called him for a party in the Retibunder area in Kalher, and a heated argument between them over old rivalry and a scuffle began. The accused and five others attacked them with sharp weapons. Later, they dug nearby land buried them, and destroyed the evidence of crime. “

Bharat Kamat formed two teams under the instruction of DCP Navnath Dhavale. One team activated local informers and another team was working on technical intelligence. Police have launched a manhunt for them.

Police sources said that two local gangs were in the area one is Abhay Deshmukh and another is Aniket Kharat. The deceased belongs to Abhay Deshmukh’s gang. The accused Jha, Tope, and the other five called him for a party and they all were being with hard and sharp weapons to kill him.

A case was lodged by the mother of the deceased under sections 363 ( Punishment for kidnapping), 302( Punishment for murder), 201 (Causing disappearance of evidence of the offense or giving false information to screen offender), and 34 (Common Intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

In a complaint, she stated that one call was received to her son and he left the house and did not return home till the next day. Family members were looking at him around the locality but he could not trace it yet. They approached the police station and filed a missing person case.