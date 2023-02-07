Two held for sexually assaulting 12-year-old girl

Mumbai: Two men in their early thirties were arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl at knifepoint in Lower Parel. As per the NM Joshi Marg police, the incident happened on January 8, however, it was reported on February 4.

The victim and the two accused stay in the same locality in Lower Parel.

“On the night of the incident, one of the accused went to the survivor’s house and told the minor that her brother-in-law had called her to meet her near the railway tracks between Lower Parel and Mahalaxmi railway stations. When the girl refused, the accused threatened her with a dagger and forced her to go with him,” said a police officer.

He added that when the girl reached the spot, the brother-in-law took her to a secluded corner along the railway tracks and proceeded to force himself on the girl. The duo allegedly threatened the victim, saying that they would defame her in the locality and also kill her entire family if she spoke about the incident to anyone.

Because of the threats, the survivor stayed silent for nearly a month before finally confiding in her mother, said the police officer. They subsequently approached the police on February 4.

“We immediately registered an FIR and on Sunday arrested both the accused. We have charged them with rape, criminal intimidation and wrongful restraint under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code along with relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012,” the officer said.

He added that the first accused, who had taken the survivor from her house to the secluded spot, is currently in judicial custody while the second accused is in police custody.