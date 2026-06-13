Palghar, Two individuals have been apprehended from Dhanbad in Jharkhand for allegedly creating a fake social media account in the name of the Palghar district collector and duping a local resident of ₹50,000, a senior officer said.

Two held from Jharkhand for defrauding man by creating fake profile of Palghar collector

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The cyber wing of the police also managed to recover the entire defrauded amount from the accused.

Palghar Superintendent of Police Yatish Deshmukh on Friday said the accused allegedly contacted the complainant, a resident of Vagulsar in Palghar , on May 17 on WhatsApp, and requested a transfer of ₹50,000 to a bank account.

"The unknown fraudster had set his WhatsApp profile photo to that of the District Collector and falsely projected an identity of 'District Collector Indu Rani Jakhar'. By gaining the trust of the complainant, the fraudster sent a message requesting him to urgently transfer ₹50,000 to a bank account number provided in the chat," said Deshmukh.

The unsuspecting complainant transferred the money. However, he realised that he had been cheated by an impersonator who used the District Collector's photograph.

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{{^usCountry}} Based on a complaint lodged by him, a case was registered at the Cyber Police Station under sections 318 and 319 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita along with sections 66 and 66 of the Information Technology Act, the SP said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Based on a complaint lodged by him, a case was registered at the Cyber Police Station under sections 318 and 319 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita along with sections 66 and 66 of the Information Technology Act, the SP said. {{/usCountry}}

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"The technical investigation successfully traced the digital footprints to Jharkhand. A police team subsequently conducted a raid in Dhanbad district and arrested two accused individuals, Deshmukh added.

The accused duo is identified as Balwant Kumar Kamal Prasad Mandal and Rajukumar Dukhan Ravani , police said.

The entire stolen amount of ₹50,000 has been successfully seized from them. Further investigation into the network of these cyber criminals is underway.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.