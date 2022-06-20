Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Two injured after a stone slab crash in Chembur
mumbai news

Two injured after a stone slab crash in Chembur

Mumbai: Two persons were injured after a stone slab crashed inside a hut from an adjoining hill in the densely populated Bharat Nagar slum area in Chembur
Two persons were injured after a stone slab crashed inside a hut from an adjoining hill at New Bharat Nagar, Chembur in Mumbai, India, on Sunday (Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times)
Published on Jun 20, 2022 12:27 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Mumbai: Two persons were injured after a stone slab crashed inside a hut from an adjoining hill in the densely populated Bharat Nagar slum area in Chembur. The incident was reported around 6 am on Sunday morning following which a rescue operation was initiated by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB).

The injured persons were identified as Arvind Ashok Prajapati (25) and Ashish Ashok Prajapati (20).

Senior officials said that the slab crashed from a retaining wall that was built touching the hill.

“The slab crashed from a retaining wall which was situated at an elevated land. The slum in which the slab crashed was just below the hill. The injured were sleeping in their house when the incident happened. As per our preliminary findings, it is safe to say the slab crashed because of rains last night,” said a civic official.

“The injured were sent to Sion Hospital. Of them, one was discharged after treatment, while the other is currently being treated,” the official added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP