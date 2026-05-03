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Two labourers killed after crane collapsed at Dahisar-Bhayandar Link Road project site

Two labourers were killed on Saturday afternoon when a crane collapsed at the project site near Bhayander West railway station. According to the police, the contractor was in the process of setting up a casting yard for the link road project when the accident occurred around 12.30 pm

Published on: May 03, 2026 06:32 am IST
By Yogesh Naik, Megha Sood
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MUMBAI: Five days after a 200-tonne crane toppled on the Sion–Panvel Highway in Mankhurd, killing a 48-year-old police constable, another fatal construction accident has claimed two lives, this time at the under-construction Dahisar–Bhayander Link Road (DBLR) in Bhayander West, intensifying concerns over safety lapses at large-scale infrastructure projects across Mumbai.

Thane- Mira Bhyenday - Mumbai, India - May 02, 2026: In a tragic incident at a casting yard for the Dahisar–Bhayandar Link Road project, two workers lost their lives after a crane platform collapsed near Mira Road Railway Station. The deceased have been identified as Raghunath Das (38) and Kanha Singh (45), while a few other workers were injured in Mira Bhyendar, Thane, India, on Saturday, May 02, 2026. (Photo by Azim Tamboli / Hindustan Times)

Two labourers were killed on Saturday afternoon when a crane collapsed at the project site near Bhayander West railway station. According to the police, the contractor was in the process of setting up a casting yard for the link road project when the accident occurred around 12.30 pm. The platform of a gantry crane at the site suddenly gave way, causing the heavy structure to collapse onto workers below.

The victims, Raghunath Das, 38, and Kana Singh, 45, sustained severe injuries after being crushed under the crane. They were rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared both brought dead.

Civic officials said the collapse involved a structural failure at height. Abhijit Bangar, additional municipal commissioner of BMC (Projects), said the platform next to the gantry crane collapsed from a height of 30 feet.

The Dahisar–Bhayander Link Road project itself is a critical connector intended to plug a long-standing gap in Mumbai’s western suburban road network. At present, link roads terminate at Dahisar and resume only at Vasai, forcing commuters through congested routes.

The 5-km elevated corridor will connect Dahisar West to Bhayander West, traversing Vasai creek. Of the total stretch, 1.5 km falls under the BMC’s jurisdiction, while 3.5 km lies with the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation. Engineering major Larson & Toubro secured the contract in July 2024, quoting 3,304 crore for the project.

 
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