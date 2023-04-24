Two men arrested for molesting a minor on train, stalking women

Mumbai: In two separate incidents, the Government Railway Police (GRP) officers have arrested two men in their early twenties for allegedly molesting a minor and stalking two women.

The incidents took place in Bandra station and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) respectively on Saturday.

In the first case, a 17-year-old girl who was travelling with her father was groped by a man on a crowded train at 6.25pm. According to the police officers, the girl had boarded the Virar fast local from Marine Lines and wanted to deboard at Andheri station. As the train reached Bandra, the accused identified as Bhutaram Jehangir, 21, boarded the crowded train and stood next to the girl’s father.

As the train was about to reach Andheri station, Jehangir touched the girl inappropriately and groped her. The girl told her father about the incident. Within seconds the girl’s father confronted Jehangir and with the help of other passengers, apprehended Jehangir and handed him over to the Andheri GRP officers. Police officers said that Jehangir claimed that he had touched the girl accidentally.

Andheri GRP registered a case under POCSO Act and transferred it to Bandra GRP as the offence had occurred in their jurisdiction. The accused was produced before a railway court and sent to judicial custody. Officers said that Jehangir is a carpenter and lives in Goregaon and was on his way home when he committed the crime.

In the second incident, two sisters in their twenties from Bihar, who were visiting the city, were stalked by the accused at CSMT station.

According to the police officers the two women had arrived in Mumbai two days ago and after sightseeing and shopping, they were waiting for their train to head back home on Saturday. The two were sitting inside the waiting room when a stranger began staring at them and making obscene gestures.

“The two got up from the seat and began walking when they noticed the man following them. After noticing that that man had been stalking them for more than 20 minutes, the woman approached the CSMT GRP police and registered a complaint against the man. “We immediately accompanied the women and found the accused identified as Sunil Saha,” said a police officer. The 21-year-old Saha is a resident of Thane and works in CSMT. Saha was arrested by the police for stalking the women and making obscene gestures.