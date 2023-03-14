Two men arrested for raping minor girl, filming act

MUMBAI: Two men have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and raping a 17-year-old girl on March 2. The accused also filmed the incident and blackmailed the girl. HT Image

The accused have been identified as Ahmad Ansari (33) and Yusuf Ansari (35).

According to the Bandra police, the incident happened when the girl was on her way to buy medicines for her mother. The complainant told the police that the two men whom she was acquainted to drugged her and took her to a house in Vajreshwari, which is around 75 kms away from Mumbai, and raped her.

“While one of the accused was raping the girl, another accused recorded the incident. They threatened the girl that they will upload the video on the internet if she spoke about the incident to anyone. They also threatened to kill the girl and her mother,” a police officer said.

“They brought the girl back home the next day. On Saturday, when the survivor was going to a hospital where her mother was admitted, the duo approached her again and asked her to come with them,” Anil Paraskar, DCP zone 9, said. The girl not only refused to go with them, she also took help of a friend to approach the police and file a complaint, he added.

“On Saturday, she narrated the incident and told us about the video. Once we identified the accused, we checked their phones and found the video,” an official said.

The accused were immediately taken into custody and booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for rape, kidnapping and threatening as well as under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

They were produced before a court on Monday and remanded in police custody for three days.