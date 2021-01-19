Two mild cases of AEFI reported in Mumbai after Covid-19 vaccination

Two mild adverse events following immunisation (AEFI) have been reported in Mumbai after taking Covishield vaccine on Saturday, first day of the nationwide mass inoculation programme. Both the healthcare workers have been kept under observation in hospitals. As per doctors, they are stable and will soon be discharged.

On Sunday, a 42-year-old doctor from VN Desai Hospital in Santacruz, was immediately admitted at the intensive care unit (ICU) after he experienced loose motions along with dizziness, weakness, dehydration and fever. However, he is stable and is scheduled to be discharged on Monday night.

The doctor, requesting anonymity, said, “I am much better now and do not have any severe reaction. This is common for any type of immunisation programme. Public should not be scared of it and come forward for vaccination.”

Another case was reported at King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital, Parel. A female healthcare worker developed fever following the vaccination. She has been admitted in the general ward. Dr Hemant Deshmukh, dean of the hospital, said she would be discharged by Tuesday morning.

“Developing fever after a vaccination is a positive sign which means that the body’s mechanism is reacting to it... It has to react to the antigen to prepare the antibodies; so, everybody develops some kind of reactions. Some need admission while others do not. This depends on whether the beneficiary had lunch, their regular tables or any history of illness,” said Dr Deshmukh.

On January 16, the first day of the vaccination, 1,926 beneficiaries were administered with Covishield vaccine in Mumbai at nine civic body-run centres. On the same day, 40 healthcare workers were inoculated with Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin at government-run Sir JJ Hospital. Hospital authorities said no one has reported any kind of adverse reaction to the indigenous vaccine.