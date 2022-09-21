Two Railway workers die, three hurt as wall collapses in Mumbai's Dombivli

Two persons died and three others were injured after a wall on Dombivli Railway premises in Mumbai collapsed on Wednesday. The injured have been taken to a hospital.

The deceased were identified as Railway workers. Work on a boundary wall to prevent encroachments on the Railway premises was underway when another wall in the vicinity collapsed. Five workers got trapped beneath the collapsed wall of whom two passed away.

Further details awaited.

