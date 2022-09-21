Two Railway workers die, three hurt as wall collapses in Mumbai's Dombivli

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Updated on Sep 21, 2022 07:57 PM IST

Mumbai: Work on a boundary wall to prevent encroachments on Railway premises was underway when another wall in the vicinity collapsed.

Rescue operation underway at the site. (HT Photo)
Reported by Sanjana Bhalerao | Written by Sohini Goswami

Two persons died and three others were injured after a wall on Dombivli Railway premises in Mumbai collapsed on Wednesday. The injured have been taken to a hospital.

The deceased were identified as Railway workers. Work on a boundary wall to prevent encroachments on the Railway premises was underway when another wall in the vicinity collapsed. Five workers got trapped beneath the collapsed wall of whom two passed away.

Further details awaited.

