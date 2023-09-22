Two rape friend’s wife in Dombivli; 1 arrested

Thane: A 19-year-old woman was allegedly raped by two of her husband’s friends in Dombivli, police officials said on Thursday, adding that one of the accused has been arrested, while the other accused is on the run.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The two men have been identified as Dinesh Gadari, the arrested accused, and Sunil Rathod, the absconding accused.

According to the police, the victim’s husband was sent to fetch liquor for a party and taking advantage of his absence, both of them raped the woman.

The victim and her husband stay in Kumbharkhan Pada area, Dombivli West, an officer from Vishnunagar police station said, adding, “The couple was planning to shift to another house in a few days. Therefore, they kept the household materials and clothes at the house of Gadari.”

On September 17, the officer added, the couple went to Gadari’s house to fetch the household stuff and clothes. “Gadari and Rathod were at his home and the duo suggested to the husband that they should do a liquor party. Then, the victim’s husband was sent away to fetch liquor from a nearby store,” the officer said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, when the woman was alone, the accused took advantage of the situation and raped her, the officer said, adding, “The woman escaped from the accused’s clutches and ran outside the house, seeking help, when Sunil, who owns an autorickshaw, chased her, forced her inside the vehicle, took her to a remote place nearby and repeatedly raped her.”

When the husband came to know about the incident, and went to question both the accused, the duo assaulted him badly, the officer added.

As soon as a case was registered, the police arrested Gadari and launched a manhunt for Rathod.

“We have registered rape and assault cases against the accused. We will soon nab the absconding accused,” the officer said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON