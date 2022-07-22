Two students score 100% in CBSE class 10 exams

Two students of Delhi Public School (DPS) in Navi Mumbai, Visharad Srivastava and Mahika Gupta, scored a perfect 100% in their Class 10 CBSE exams, results of which were declared on Friday.

Both Srivastava and Gupta have always been among the school’s toppers. “I was expecting more than 95% and told my parents the same, but never imagined that I will get full marks in all subjects. I was confident of scoring full marks in Maths and French. The English paper was a bit lengthy, although I managed to complete it on time. This score was totally unexpected, I am elated,” said Srivastava.

“While our students have always performed well, we did not expect a 100% score, that too from not just one but two students,” said J Mohanty, principal, DPS.

An avid reader, Srivastava enjoys listening to music in his free time. “He has managed this score through self-study and support from school. Music is something that helps him calm himself so often he would be playing music in the background even while studying. When offline classes and exams resumed, Visharad was a little stressed and had a fear of contracting Covid, but he gradually overcame it and continued with his studies,” said his father, Vaibhav Kumar Srivastava

His mother Payal, a qualified lecturer, now a homemaker, helped him with his studies as well.

“I focused on giving as many mock tests as possible. Practice for pre-board exams helped a lot to appear for the second part of the exams, which had subjective questions,” said Visharad Srivastava, who wants to appear for JEE and secure an admission to IIT Bombay.

Similarly, Gupta also plans to pursue IIT. “I have been regular with studies from the very beginning and followed all that our teacher asked us to prepare. Every day I would spend around three to five hours during my exams, studying. I enjoyed online classes as well and even during that period kept my daily study pattern intact,” said Gupta.

“We were confident that she would score well, as she never took any pressure or stress of exams. But none of us expected that she would score a cent percent. Nothing can get better than this,” said her father, Santosh Gupta.

DPS focused on improving the students’ writing and reading skills post-pandemic. “It was a big challenge for us as the children had lost this habit due to online classes. But when the state government relaxed rules and allowed class 10 and 12 students to attend offline classes, we made the most of it and gave them practice through mock tests. Another big relief was when exams were divided into two parts by the CBSE as students could take time and prepare well for the exams. Making the best out of the situation students, parents and teachers worked in collaboration for a good score,” added principal Mohanty.

