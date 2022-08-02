Two women arrested for trying to sell newborn girl for 4.5 lakh

Mumbai: A 15-day-old baby girl was rescued by the police from two women, who allegedly tried selling the newborn for ₹4.5 lakh. The accused, identified as Julia Fernandez, 35, a resident of Worli, and Shabana Shaikh, 30, who lives in Shivaji Nagar, Govandi were arrested on Sunday.

According to the police, a Pune-based couple, had approached an adoption centre a few months ago, and filed an application for adoption. They received a message on their mobile phone that a woman wanted to give a newborn baby girl for ₹4.5 lakh, without completing legal formalities and if he wanted the baby, should contact her.

The person then informed an employee of the adoption centre in Pune who suspected some foul play and approached the office of the women and child welfare commissioner in Pune.

Preliminary probe revealed that the messages had originated from Mumbai and the social service branch was alerted in the city to look into the matter.

“After getting information, we formed a team comprising a lady constable and male police officer from the special juvenile police unit (SJPU) and approached the accused pretending to be prospective parents and wanted to adopt a newborn baby girl,’’ said a senior police inspector Manoj Sutar of the SSB.

As per the telephonic conversation, the accused agreed to meet them at a nursing home at Sion Koliwada. The accused demanded ₹4.5 lakh, claiming that she would give ₹4 lakh to the baby’s actual parents, and she would keep ₹50,000, added Sutar.

The police official then visited the nursing home in Sion Koliwada and when the accused handed over the baby to the policemen in plain clothes, we nabbed Shabana and Fernandez.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that the baby girl was born to a Delhi based couple, who gave her a week ago to sell the baby. Shababa was taking care of the baby for one week while Fernandez worked as an agent, said a police officer.

Their interrogation also revealed that Fernandez had previous similar cases registered against her in Wadala TT and Mankhurd police stations and we are verifying the facts. Both the women arrested under the charges of human trafficking, said the police officer.