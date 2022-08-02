Two women arrested for trying to sell newborn girl for ₹4.5 lakh
Mumbai: A 15-day-old baby girl was rescued by the police from two women, who allegedly tried selling the newborn for ₹4.5 lakh. The accused, identified as Julia Fernandez, 35, a resident of Worli, and Shabana Shaikh, 30, who lives in Shivaji Nagar, Govandi were arrested on Sunday.
According to the police, a Pune-based couple, had approached an adoption centre a few months ago, and filed an application for adoption. They received a message on their mobile phone that a woman wanted to give a newborn baby girl for ₹4.5 lakh, without completing legal formalities and if he wanted the baby, should contact her.
The person then informed an employee of the adoption centre in Pune who suspected some foul play and approached the office of the women and child welfare commissioner in Pune.
Preliminary probe revealed that the messages had originated from Mumbai and the social service branch was alerted in the city to look into the matter.
“After getting information, we formed a team comprising a lady constable and male police officer from the special juvenile police unit (SJPU) and approached the accused pretending to be prospective parents and wanted to adopt a newborn baby girl,’’ said a senior police inspector Manoj Sutar of the SSB.
As per the telephonic conversation, the accused agreed to meet them at a nursing home at Sion Koliwada. The accused demanded ₹4.5 lakh, claiming that she would give ₹4 lakh to the baby’s actual parents, and she would keep ₹50,000, added Sutar.
The police official then visited the nursing home in Sion Koliwada and when the accused handed over the baby to the policemen in plain clothes, we nabbed Shabana and Fernandez.
During interrogation, the accused revealed that the baby girl was born to a Delhi based couple, who gave her a week ago to sell the baby. Shababa was taking care of the baby for one week while Fernandez worked as an agent, said a police officer.
Their interrogation also revealed that Fernandez had previous similar cases registered against her in Wadala TT and Mankhurd police stations and we are verifying the facts. Both the women arrested under the charges of human trafficking, said the police officer.
-
Four held for circulating fake currency worth lakhs
Mumbai: The police has arrested an out-of-work road contractor and three others for allegedly printing counterfeit Indian currency and circulating them in the city. A colour printer, high-quality bond paper, several colour inks and a cutting machine were seized from the accused in Karnataka. The police on July 14 arrested the accused from the flower market near Dadar railway station after a shopkeeper alerted them about his attempts to circulate fake notes.
-
ED suppressed vital information in land case, Nawab Malik tells court
Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party leader Nawab Malik's lawyer on Monday accused the Enforcement Directorate of suppressing a vital document, stating that the power of attorney, which is at the centre of the money laundering case, was actually authenticated by the owner of the property, owner Munira Plumber, before the sub-registrar at Andheri in 1999.
-
10 owners booked for illegal rental of villas in Lonavla
The Lonavla city police between July 29 and July 31 have booked ten villa owners under Section 188 of IPC for renting out their property to tourists without requisite permission. The Lonavla Municipal Council has appealed to owners to not rent villas without checking safety measures. Owners need Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation licence to rent their property. On July 13, a two-year-old boy drowned in a swimming pool at a private bungalow in Lonavla.
-
Despite NGT order, 42 sea walls proposed across state coast, including Mumbai
Mumbai: Despite clear directions from the National Green Tribunal to all coastal states in April this year, to halt further construction of anti-erosion bunds and sea walls, the Maharashtra Public Works Department has put forward 22 proposals before the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority to build 42 sea walls across the state coastline, including at Gorai and Madh in Mumbai. The proposals will be considered in the MCZMA's next meeting on August 5.
-
Commuters rejoice as Hancock bridge opened for traffic after HC nod
Mumbai: The much-awaited Hancock road over bridge (ROB) finally opened for traffic on Monday after six years. The bridge reopened an hour after the Bombay high court allowed Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to throw open the partially completed Hancock bridge, connecting Mazgaon and Dongri. The civic body demolished the 148-year-old British-era bridge in 2016 after it was declared dilapidated and the reconstruction work began in 2019.
