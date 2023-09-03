Two-storey building collapses in Thane's Bhiwandi; 2 critical

A two-storey building collapsed Sunday in Bhiwandi in Thane district of Maharashtra. Fire department personnel rushed to the site for rescue operation after they received a call regarding the collapse. Six people were stuck in the building, of which two are in critical condition, according to officials.

Search and rescue operations underway at the site.

Fire Department officer Rajesh Pawar said a woman and a toddler are in critical condition.

"Six people were stuck in the building. We rescued four people. Two people are in a critical condition," Pawar said.

The building was located near the Sahil Hotel in Bhiwandi.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)

