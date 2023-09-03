Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Two-storey building collapses in Thane's Bhiwandi; 2 critical

ByHT News Desk
Sep 03, 2023 08:54 AM IST

Two-storey building collapses in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra; 6 people stuck, 2 in critical condition.

A two-storey building collapsed Sunday in Bhiwandi in Thane district of Maharashtra. Fire department personnel rushed to the site for rescue operation after they received a call regarding the collapse. Six people were stuck in the building, of which two are in critical condition, according to officials.

Search and rescue operations underway at the site.

Fire Department officer Rajesh Pawar said a woman and a toddler are in critical condition.

"Six people were stuck in the building. We rescued four people. Two people are in a critical condition," Pawar said.

The building was located near the Sahil Hotel in Bhiwandi.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)

Topics
maharashtra thane district bhiwandi
